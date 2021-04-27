Amanda Agyapong: Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter promoted at Google (VIDEO)

She started working at Google’s branch in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as an intern but worked her way through to secure a permanent job and now, a promotion.

“If you have the Reel yet, I've got an announcement. Your girl has been promoted,” she said in her video announcement on her Instagram.

She said she dedicates her promotion to her female black co-workers at Google, adding that the company has held her down through her internship to her new promotion.

“Google newly PROMOTED Black woman…This is also dedicated to my day one Black Girl Googler squad, here’s to our continued successful careers... From my internship to my first job, to my first promotion Google has held me down but most importantly so have these ladies!” she captioned the video.