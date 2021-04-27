RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amanda Agyapong: Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter promoted at Google (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

One of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter, Amanda Agyapong, has been promoted at Google.

Amanda Agyapong and Kennedy Agyapong
Amanda Agyapong and Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Amanda Agyapong has been an employee with the American multinational technology company that specialises in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware, since 2019.

Recommended articles

She started working at Google’s branch in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as an intern but worked her way through to secure a permanent job and now, a promotion.

“If you have the Reel yet, I've got an announcement. Your girl has been promoted,” she said in her video announcement on her Instagram.

She said she dedicates her promotion to her female black co-workers at Google, adding that the company has held her down through her internship to her new promotion.

“Google newly PROMOTED Black woman…This is also dedicated to my day one Black Girl Googler squad, here’s to our continued successful careers... From my internship to my first job, to my first promotion Google has held me down but most importantly so have these ladies!” she captioned the video.

Amanda Agyapong, who is half-Ghanaian, half-Togolese, is among Kennedy Agyapong’s seven beautiful daughters making their father proud abroad.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

3 ways to treat acne with onions for flawless skin

Onions