I didn’t reply Amerado’s diss song because he is nowhere near my level - Medikal [Video]

Speaking on TV3, the rapper shed some light on the dynamics between the two talented artists.

When asked about his relationship with Amerado, Medikal was quick to clarify that they are not friends. However, he also stated that he doesn’t have anything against him.

Medikal then went on to reveal that two years ago, Amerado had released a diss track aimed at him. However, he chose not to reply as he didn’t consider it worth his time. When asked about this decision, Medikal explained that he didn’t respond because he felt that Amerado was not deserving of his time and attention.

“Amerado and I are not friends.” “I didn’t reply to him because I felt he was not at my level; he has still not reached my level, which is why I haven’t responded to him,” Medikal said.

Medikal went on to state that his level is so high that the likes of Amerado need to work hard, climb up the life ladder, and would be fortunate to get his attention then.

He added that any beef that would not benefit him monetarily would not be worth wasting time and energy to get involved in, which is why he never bothered to respond to Amerado.