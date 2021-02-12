Andy Dosty drove Okesse 1 out of Hitz FM's studio yesterday in the incident that went viral. During a back and forth moment of the interview, Andy Dosty said: "you walked into my studio without saying anything".

"You walked in late, you didn't say anything to me, you came you sat quietly and you are asking me why I asked if you are ok? Please walkout from my studio now, I am sorry I don't entertain rudeness" he said as he drove the underground rapper out of the studio.

Rapper Edem sharing his thought on the viral video tweeted that "YO @andydosty it was planned..I know" but Hammer in response disagreed with this opinion. According to him, the Hitz FM presenter just lost his cool and acted unprofessionally.

"If it was, then it was poorly executed. cos up till now I still don’t knw where to find the boy online and all, by now 2 videos must have been already blazing back to back. Trust me it wasn’t," Hammer told Edem.

Andy Dosty and Okesse

Hammer then emphasized, "Andy just let his guard down and lost his cool unnecessarily. Very unprofessional".

Okesse 1 after he left the studio, headed to social media where he descended on Andy Dosty over what happened between them. He used unprintable to dress the radio presenter in the Instagram post below which he deleted later.

Okese 1's post insulting Andy Dosty

According to reports, the emerging rapper who brags of being a successful businessman, has apologized to Andy over hurling insults on him. Okese1 hopes that the interview can be rescheduled but Mr Dosty hasn't responded yet.