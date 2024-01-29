I left my boyfriend for asking me to choose between him and my career – Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo said on Instagram Stories that after she hit level 200, she wanted to compete in the Ghana Institute of Journalism's Miss Malaika Pageant.

She declared that Miss Malaika would be the perfect method for her to fulfil her dream of working on television. She had always dreamed of working on television.

However, her partner was adamantly against the idea when they had a discussion. He still nodded in disagreement even after she went on to list all the advantages of competing in the pageant.

He even went so far as to challenge her to decide between following him and her profession. Anita eventually chose her career and went on to try out for the Miss Malaika Pageant.

Anita continued, telling young ladies to surround themselves with dream-supporters.

Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana