From the announcement made on social media, the former co-host of Starr FM’s “Starr Drive” was expected to start work with TV3’s 3 FM as co-host on the radio station’s drive time show yesterday, 1st April 2019.

However, it’s now being clarified that the announcement was made to stage April Fool’s day prank and that Anita Erskine is not joining the TV 3 family.

Giovani Caleb made the clarification on his social media pages when he wrote “Thanks for accepting our APRIL FOOL pranks. - sorry, @theanitaerskine is NOT joining the #3FMdrive. We are sorry to all those who bought into it. She’s forever family. Thanks for coming ”.

Read more from Giovani’s post below and tell us what you think. Is this an acceptable fools day prank which started in March?