There has been the perception that Delay, was influential in making Afia Schwarzenegger a star and turning her life around to be richer after their hit TV series “Afia Schwarzenegger”.

Reacting to these thoughts, Afia, who appeared on UTV “Atuu” has debunked those assertions stating that the situation was rather otherwise as she claims to be richer than Delay when they first met.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana, the host of the show, swearing by the sea, she said when she met Delay she was wearing cheap clothes that prostitutes wear.

Talking about what caused a rift between now for the past years, she said at a point Delay was treating her like a slave because she was washing and cooking for her like a house help.

She also added that by then, her rich friends always get angry whenever she takes Delay along to meet them and they always looked down upon her because she was nobody by then.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger made some fond comments about her foe by saying that, though she met her broke, she was determined and a visionary woman.

Watch the video below for more.