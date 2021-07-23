Anti-LGBT+ Bill: ‘You are a shame, backward thinker’ - Sister Derby fires MP Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and other members of parliament drafted the bill which they are seeking to introduce in the house as a private member’s bill for the necessary approval.

They submitted a copy of the draft bill to the speaker Alban Bagbin on June 29, 2021, for his review at a meeting of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.

But portions of the draft that went viral on social media on Thursday has reignited a conversation about its nature and scope, which may say violates human rights in Ghana.

The leaked portion of the bill reads: “A person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”

Sam George reacted to the backlash by describing people who are not on the same page with him as ‘goons,’ and added that nothing will stop him from passing the bill.

“I have seen the attacks from a few goons aligned to a political inclination based on my leadership on the PMB against LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Bow your heads in shame. Nothing would stand in our way to get this Bill passed by the House. Take your perversion and let me speak my truth,” Sam George tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to Sam George’s comment, Sister Derby said the parliamentarian is a homophobe and a backward thinker who is ‘full of perversion.’

“His brain is in Europe in 1920 - homophobia sorh. Our African ancestors will be so ashamed of him. They were wiser and accepted queer folk unlike homophobes from Europe who forced their bigotry and hate on us then,” Sister Derby tweeted.

“You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!”

She further stated that Sam George is fighting against LGBT+ to score political points.

“You are only doing this to score political points forgetting the harm you are causing queer folk. Tell us what else you will personally gain from passing this bill if not political points??? Shame on you!” Sister Derby added.

The Anti-LGBT Bill, officially called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed.