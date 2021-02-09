Nadia, mother of four, has said anyone can buy flowers, candy and jewellery for their partners but that doesn’t reflect real romance and love.

According to the “Beyonce: The President's Daughter” actress, the little things partners do for each other in relationships reflect real romance and love.

She said random text messages telling your lover you miss or love them, kissing in the rain, and other little efforts reflect real romance.

She also said giving and not buying is also an example of a true relationship.

Nadia Buari IG post

“I think a lot of people don’t understand what real romance is,” she wrote in her Insta stories today. “Anyone can buy flowers, candy and jewellery, there’s no love in that. The truly romantic things in life are those little things you do every day to show you care, and that you’re thinking of them. It’s going out of your way to make them happy. The way you hold her hand when you know she’s scared, or you save the last piece of cake for him.”

“The random text in the middle of the day, just to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I miss you’. The way he stops to kiss you when he passes by. It’s dedicating her favourite song to her, and the letting her eat your fries; telling her she’s beautiful, even when she’s in her sweats; with her hair in a ponytail and no makeup.

“It’s putting your favourite show on pause so she can tell you about her day, and laughing at his jokes even the really lame ones. It’s slow dancing in the kitchen and kissing in the rain. Roman isn’t about buying, it’s about giving. True romance is in the gestures,” she added.