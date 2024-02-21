Ghana music not at a standstill, creativity takes time – Appietus

The legendary producer who has a prolific career spanning decades, contends that true innovation in music arises from authentic inspiration rather than external expectations. He argued against the notion that Ghana music has come to a standstill because musicians do not release music every chance they get.

“You cannot say the whole machinery has come to a halt because some artistes have not released newsongs,” he stated.

The record producer who doubles as a musician made this assertion when he spoke to Summy Brown on Accra 100.5 FM’s after-drive programme, Akwaaba.

“All around the world, artistes don’t release music every day of the year, is that not so?” he asked, citing: “Beyonce, for instance, does not release new music every day. After releasing an album, she’ll wait a while before releasing another or a new single.”

He bemoaned the “ignorance” of entertainment journalists and pundits who go after musicians for seemingly delaying in releasing music.

Appietus to a greater extend averred that the creation of music takes “a process,” adding creativity cannot be forced.

“It takes hard work and if they rush to put out a song, they will again be mocked for releasing a song of poor quality,” he noted.

He said, just like fruits, artistes and their music “have their unique season. It’s going to be exhausting if an artiste releases music all year round,” Appietus worried.

The legendary sound engineer said musicians plan out their year and must be given the space to follow said plans.

“When an artiste’s schedule is managed haphazardly, “their health may even fail them,” he noted.