The once vibrant popular prophet has been spotted in a viral video with reports that he has turned a drunkard. Whilst the likes of Sonnie Badu among others have been planning to help the once-powerful man of God, he has kicked the bucket.

Apraku My Daughter’s death has been confirmed by popular journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, who has disclosed that he has been in contact with Apraku My Daughter’s family ever since his viral video and they have just informed him that he has passed on.

Kofi breaking the news via a video shared on YouTube channel said “ this is a sad development, information we have received is that unfortunately Apeaky My Daughter is dead” and added that he is on his way to meet the bereaved family.

The immediate cause of his death has not been told yet but according to a Ghanaweb report, he was dead in his room on Wednesday, May 20.