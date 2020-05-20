His daughter narrating how they discovered he was dead said: “We were home and decided to go and visit him this morning, I initially wore a white dress and decided to change to a black one and my sister said she was also going to wear black so why have decided one black too”.

She continued that “When we got to his house, a neighbour told us he wasn't home but I told my sister to go and check his room before we go and look for him. I was there when she returned and said “Yaa come and look at something” when we got there, we saw him and called him Daa Daa but he didn’t respond.”

Tearfully speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, she said they spotted him lying lifeless on his bed. Prophet Kumchacha who also spoke from the residence of Apraku My Daughter in Kasoa added that they waiting for the police to convey his body to the morgue.

Before Apraku My Daughter’s sad demise, he has has been spotted in a viral video in which an unknown woman was scolding and teasing him for becoming a drunkard despite how powerful and popular he was as a man of God, according to her it was his payback for not being a true man of God.

The likes of Sonnie Badu offered to help him only to have been informed of his death today. Hear more from his daughter in the video below.