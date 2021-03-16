The renowned Ghanaian man of God has happily announced that he has joined TikTok, the fast-growing social media platform popular among millennials, Generation Z and Y.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, 63, is not wasting time on the fun video creating app as he has tried his hands on his first Tik Tok challenge to introduce his account. He shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote "hello! I'm on Tiktok now follow me @archbishopnick".

The video shared on Instagram has since received more than 51,000 views with almost 800 comments on his verified Instagram page. So far, almost all the viewers are excited over the Archbishop's TikTok content and can't wait for more rib-cracking ones.

@yaab_28 wrote "Lol Papa we can’t wait to see your videos: I’m sure they’ll be powerful" with Ghanaian TV presenter, Adwoa Saah, who is now based in the U.K adding that "Am laughing, love you Papa".

Duncan Williams joins TikTok

TikTok gained wider prominence within the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown period. Since then, the app has become a household name with millions of users continue to join the platform which has created fame and content creating a career for dozens of people.

In the video below, Ghanaian TikToker, Peggy Lamptey, who is one of the few in the country with a verified account shares her story of how she's now making income from the app whilst getting closer to her dreams of becoming an actress.