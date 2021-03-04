Following a pulse.com.gh publication of a list of Ghanaian celebrities who have taken the vaccine, some social media users have been questioning what arrangement is making the celebrities take the vaccine ahead of frontline workers.

Ghanaians react to Ghanaian celebrities taking COVID-19 vaccine

"Nurses and doctors put their lives on the line to save lives and haven’t got the shot yet, but it’s these people who are getting the vaccine. The insanity in Ghana is too much and no one should be okay with this. How is this right really," a Twitter user Hassan Kamara wrote.

A tweep, Yussif Seidu, who claims he is an officer said "This Ghana everything be link ...even me officer I no get COVID vaccine ...Yvonne Nelson get am....the list that was brought out under which category does D black fall under ...Savelugu hospital is shut down due to medical stuff getting COVID yet no vaccine here..herh Ghana".

The agitations are coming at the back of information shared by the government that the first group of people to be vaccinated will be “persons most at risk and frontline State officials”.

Nana Addo during is 24th National Address on COVID-19 detailed that "It includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons sixty (60) years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary".

According to the President, the exercise will first be "conducted in forty-three (43) districts, which are the epi-centres of the pandemic in the country. They are twenty-five (25) in Greater Accra, sixteen (16) in Ashanti, and two (2) in the Central Region. The Ghana Health Service, as from tomorrow, will give precise detail".

Meanwhile, the GJA has outlined its members as frontline workers, therefore, made a special arrangement for some media practitioners to take a dose of the vaccine

However, some celebrities and individuals who aren't journalists nor frontline workers have been taking the vaccine.

See the posts below for more of what some Ghanaians have been saying about the Ghanaian celebrities who are taking the vaccine.