A few months ago, it was reported that Asantewaa who has been in the US since November, is said to have welcomed a baby on December 3, 2023.
Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours
Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Asantewaa, has officially confirmed the arrival of her bundle of joy with a stunning maternity photoshoot in the United States.
Recommended articles
This information was made known by US-based Ghanaian popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who has a close relationship with Asantewaa.
Obaa Cee who has been captured with Asantewaa a few times in the US, took to Tik Tok in a joyous mood to announce the development.
“Congratulations, my dear. God has exalted and honoured you. God has heard your cry. God, you’re great, you’ve done us well. When all hope is lost, you are our hope. You have given us a precious gift. Both mother and baby are safe. We thank you, God, you have done what no one can do,” she expressed with utmost excitement.
Despite initially refuting the reports, Asantewaa has finally put the rumors to rest by sharing breathtaking images from her maternity photoshoot on March 20, 2024. With this confirmation, fans and well-wishers can now celebrate alongside Asantewaa as she embarks on this new chapter of motherhood.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh