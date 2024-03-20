ADVERTISEMENT
Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Asantewaa, has officially confirmed the arrival of her bundle of joy with a stunning maternity photoshoot in the United States.

Asantewaa
Asantewaa

A few months ago, it was reported that Asantewaa who has been in the US since November, is said to have welcomed a baby on December 3, 2023.

Asantewaa
Asantewaa Asantewaa Pulse Ghana

This information was made known by US-based Ghanaian popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who has a close relationship with Asantewaa.

Obaa Cee who has been captured with Asantewaa a few times in the US, took to Tik Tok in a joyous mood to announce the development.

“Congratulations, my dear. God has exalted and honoured you. God has heard your cry. God, you’re great, you’ve done us well. When all hope is lost, you are our hope. You have given us a precious gift. Both mother and baby are safe. We thank you, God, you have done what no one can do,” she expressed with utmost excitement.

Asantewaa
Asantewaa Asantewaa Pulse Ghana

Despite initially refuting the reports, Asantewaa has finally put the rumors to rest by sharing breathtaking images from her maternity photoshoot on March 20, 2024. With this confirmation, fans and well-wishers can now celebrate alongside Asantewaa as she embarks on this new chapter of motherhood.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

