Asantewaa crowned “TikTok Influencer of the Year” at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

Legally known as Martina Dwamena, Asantewaa gained online prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown period when the use of TikTok became a fashion, garnering a huge following in less than a year.

She has gained over 800,000 followers and 19 million likes on TikTok.

Two months ago, while sharing her struggle to stardom story, Asantewaa disclosed that she ignored her biological father for actor Koo Fori.

She told Ziofelix in an interview that her father disappointed her when he failed to pay GHC400 Senior High School admission for her.

Asantewaa revealed her mother died when she was ten years old and had to suffer through life staying with her grandmother who couldn’t do much at her old age to give them a comfortable life.

However, when the time came for her to enrol in SHS, her biological father who was formerly staying in Holland but came to stay in Ghana because of her mother’s funeral failed to pay just GHC 400 to enrol her in Senior High School.

She revealed that her father could have afforded to pay the admission fees, but he told her he didn’t have, adding that that pain has lived in her heart till today.