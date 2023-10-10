According to Asantewaa, the rumors about her divorce is false. She emphasized that she isn’t scared of getting divorce and she wouldn’t be the first person to get a divorce.
Asantewaa reacts to getting sacked out of her husband's home, divorce rumours
Populaar TikTok star and actress Asantewaa has finally opened up about her alleged divorce and getting kicked out of her husband’s home.
Asantewaa went on to explain that she is fortunate to have a very understanding husband who fully supports her career aspirations without any hindrance.
While some eyebrows were raised when her husband was notably absent from her 29th birthday celebration a few months ago, and she appeared without her wedding ring in certain photos, she has now addressed these concerns.
The absence of her wedding ring and her manager's frequent appearance in her provocative videos had fueled speculations about the state of her marriage, leading many to wonder if trouble was brewing in paradise for Asantewaa.
In a recent video, Asantewaa emphatically declared that she is still happily married and has no plans for divorce in the near future.
This clarification comes as a relief to her fans and followers, putting an end to the swirling rumors and putting to rest any doubts about the status of her marriage.
