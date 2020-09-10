According to the actor, the Nana Addo led government has failed to do much for the region after assuming office since January 7th. He explains that most of the developmental projects in the region are ones that were started by the former President, John Dramani Mahama.

In a report by angelonline.com.gh Michael Afranie told Angel FM's Kofi Adomah Nwanwan that the NPP government has been throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians by claiming that they commenced most of the projects in the region.

Mr Afranie emphasized that the ruling party has been telling lies about projects in the Ashanti Region in order to win power in the upcoming December 7th elections but Asantes are now wiser and will vote against the NPP government.

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

“NDC is a party which loves its supporters. They are not like the NPP…when I was a member of the NPP, nobody cared about me but the NDC has been supporting me in times of difficulty…,” he said.

Asked if he will still produce Kumawood movies after openly declaring support for the John Mahama led NDC and campaigning against NPP which is a favourite party of most people in the region, Michael Afranie responded in the affirmative.

“If they (NPP supporters) won’t buy my movies, because I belong to NPP, NDC supporters will,” he said.