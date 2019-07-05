In a video sighted pulse.com.gh, the actress stated she is looking forward to be a real estate mogul and nobody inspires her apart from the rapper.

“Jay z is my mentor, he has made it big because of real estate if you know you know, he is the only person I look up to,” she said.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay apologizes for indecent photo with Ex-President Kufuor

The actress empowered the youth to invest in entrepreneurial adventures, adding that in a few years to come, she will be a billionaire out of real estate business.

Hear more from Fella Makafui in the video below.