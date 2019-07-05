The singer wore a petite crop top which left her abdomen and waist on display when she finally met the Ghanaian Ex-President, whom she once mentioned in her “Uber Driver” song.

However, after sharing the photo, she was only met with backlash from fans who criticized for inappropriately dressing to meet the Former President.

Reacting to the comments, Wendy has now issued an apology, asking for forgiveness from the public as she stated that, she is only a young girl who is still learning.

Read her apology which she shared on social media below and share your thoughts with us.

"On the 4th of July, 2019,I posted an image of myself and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kuffour on my social media timeline. This was after I visited him with my fellow Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors officially. The image I posted went viral on social media for the wrong reasons and I will wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency and the board and Management of the Youth Employment Agency. I had no intention of bringing his good image into any public disrepute. I would wish to apologize to the general public as well with most of the comments being directed to my outfit. I am a young lady and I am still learning. To err is human, to forgive is divine. I promise to do better next time. Once again, I am sorry."