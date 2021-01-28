Rebecca Nengi Hampson, 23, contested in the season 5 of the Big Big Brother Naija reality show which happened last year and emerged as the second runner up after Dorathy Bachor and Laycon who won the ultimate prize.

Due to the hit reality show that airs across multiple countries across Africa, housemates like Nengi have gathered huge fanbase from several countries.

Accordingly, the Ghanaian fans of the former Beauty Queen, showed up at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome their favourite housemate. A team of the fanbase, known as Ninjas, led by Joy FM's Lexi Bill, ensured that Nengi was treated to a royal welcome.

Apart from a Borborbor dance troupe that performed at the Airport to welcome Nengi, some of the Ninjas also came out in printed T-Shirts with other Nengi paraphernalia to give the reality star a rousing welcome.

Nengi who featured in the music video of Davido's latest hit track "Jowo" is expected to be in Ghana for some few days. She becomes the latest to visit Ghana after Erica's visit which also witnessed similar welcome form her Ghanaian fans (Elites).

Watch the videos below for Nengi's arrival.