'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

Babatunde Lawal

Wahala, wahala, wahala!!!

Blue-Aiva
Blue-Aiva

Newly introduced Big Brother Titans housemate Blue Aiva has set social media on fire after she flaunted her breasts on the reality TV show.

The video of Aiva in Biggie’s house has gone viral, showing the moment she took off her clothes in front of two male housemates, Thabang and Marvin.

The South African housemate removed her top, briefly baring her chest, and then put on a black singlet.

Thousands of fans have commented on the video showing her flashing her boobs for the cameras, many of which are lurid about her breasts.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
