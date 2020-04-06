Ever since the government of Ghana announced a two-week lockdown, celebrities have been hopping on the Chinese video-sharing social networking application to entertain their fans.

But some social media users have been taking advantage of petty errors in their videos to troll them.

This is what happened to Nadia Buari when she shared her fourth TikTok video on her Instagram page.

The video was taken in her washroom and she was wrapped in a cloth which had Electricity Company of Ghana (E.C.G) logo embossed in it.

She was mocked, with some describing her cloth as ‘cheap’.

However, it seems the “Beyoncé” star actress read the comments and prepared a perfect subtle reply for them.

Nadia, in her latest post on Instagram on April 6, used the words of entrepreneur Oscar Auliq-Ice to describe the true nature of humans.

She shared a new photo with the caption: “They love flowers, but they cut them.. They love animals, but they eat them... Shouldn’t you be scared when they tell you they love you?”