Beauty’s new frontier: HIBS Africa 2023 leaves a lasting impression

Over 3,000 people from all over the world attended the event, which featured over 150 exhibitors. They came to see the latest hair and beauty trends, learn about new products and services, and be inspired by the stories of successful business owners and entrepreneurs.

The event was also attended by other notable figures, including Joselyn Dumas, Nana Ama McBrown, Joe Dadzie (Deputy CEO of GNPC), Dentaa Amoateng, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Dzigbodi Kwaku Dosoo, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Kofi Okyere Darko and many more.

Day 1: Exploring Beauty's Evolution

The opening day of the event began with a grand ceremony at 10 am, setting the stage for what was to come.

Gwen Addo, CEO of Hairsenta and co-founder of HIBS Africa, spoke at the opening ceremony, stating, "My fear is that if we don't join forces on the continent and project our capabilities within this global multi-billion dollar beauty industry, history will repeat itself."

Gyo Gyimah, CEO of Phamous Media Group and co-founder of HIBS Africa, also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting “The wisdom of our special guests and the global reach of our presenting countries remind us that together, we can achieve remarkable things.”

Kick starting the show, The Hair Evolution show at 11:30 am showcased the ever-evolving world of hair, followed by the intriguing "Kinky Matters" show by Lydia Forson at 12:10 pm. Darling Hair took the runway at 12:50 pm, setting the stage for multiple brand introductions and shows that spanned the afternoon.

The day culminated with the Face of Hair Senta talent show from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, offering a platform for emerging talents in the beauty industry. As the day drew to a close, attendees enjoyed valuable networking time.

Hibs Africa Pulse Ghana

Day 2: A Day of Creativity and Celebration

Day 2 commenced with doors opening at 10 am, leading to a morning filled with multiple brand stage introductions and shows. The Face of Hair Senta Q&A session at 12:30 pm engaged attendees in a deeper exploration of beauty.

The afternoon was punctuated with fast-paced competitions, including the "Fastest Makeup" and "Fast and Nice Braid" competitions. Rare Atelier's runway show at 3:15 pm wowed the audience, followed by the launch of First Choice's new product line at 4:14 pm.

The day continued with "Hair Master's Experience" by Nate the Barber and the commencement of the Beauty Honorary Awards at 5 pm.

DWP Academy's live stage show was a highlight, leading into the grand finale of the honoree awards. The day wrapped up with the Hair Senta live stage show and more brand introductions.

Day 3: A Spiritual Start and Grand Finale

The final day began with a spiritual note as attendees gathered for a church service led by Pastor Andrew Thompson. The morning transitioned into multiple brand stage introductions, setting the stage for the day's competitions and shows.

"The Twins Show" at 3:40 pm added a unique flair to the event, followed by Strands Ghana's Bridal Hair Show at 4:45 pm.

The anticipation reached its peak with the Face of Hair Senta Grand Finale at 5 pm, a culmination of talent and beauty. In addition to the main event, barbering enthusiasts put their skills to the test in a thrilling competition.

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony at 9pm - Stepping onto the stage to signify the conclusion of this remarkable gathering were the co-founders, Gwen Addo and Gyo Gyimah, alongside the team lead of Face of Hair Senta, Nadia Daniel-Wilson. Together, they delivered their trademark closing remarks, bidding farewell with the words "See you next year!" officially bringing the event to a close.

For more information and to relive the beauty experience, visit HIBSAFRICA.COM.

About HIBS Africa