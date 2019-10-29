Becca is married to Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, a Nigerian banking expert and showbiz entrepreneur, and according to Vim Lady, who interviewed on her show, Ghanaian men aren’t happy about her choice.

The Ghanaian singer, who once dated her manager, Kiki Banson, said Ghanaian men have no reason complain because she has been in the country for 33 years since her birth but no Ghanaian man was able to make her his wife.

READ ALSO: I Haven't sacked Fantana from ruffTown Records - Bullet clears the air

In an excerpt of the interview seen by pulse.com.gh, the “Yes I Do” singer in her own words said “Oh yeah most of them are angry but they weren’t sharp … I got married at 33 so I mean they cannot say that after 33 years of living in this country nobody saw me, I think they weren’t smart”

Watch the video below.