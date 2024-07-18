RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She states that she is actually a very hands-on mum.

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]
Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the recent episode of The Roadshow on Cool FM, Simi revealed that she used to be under the impression that she would be the type of mother with multiple nannies for her kids.

The host asked, "What is one thing that you have said, 'It will never be me' but it's so you right now?"

After some thought, she responded, saying, "Before I had my daughter, I used to say that I would have five nannies and my nanny would have a nanny; that's not the case."

READ ALSO: FIFA Rankings: Nigeria remain ahead of Ghana, South Africa and Haaland’s Norway - Pulse Sports Nigeria

Simi revealed that, contrary to her initial plans, she only gets nannies for her daughter Adejare when they come to Nigeria.

She explained, "I'm super hands-on. In fact, when we're in the States, I don't have any nannies, but here I have someone to watch her when I have to work because I'm busier here than there. That's just not the kind of mum I ended up being."

I was so certain back then that I was like, 'I will have two nannies and those nannies will have a nanny and their nannies will have nannies too'. I shouldn't have thought that, though, knowing me, I really shouldn't have," she said in between laughter.

"In the past few years, have you picked up new skills or hobbies that aren't music?" the host asked, switching the topic.

"I'm trying to write a book, a novel. I used to say that if I wasn't an artiste I would probably be a novelist. Maybe some romance. Some fantasy, some suspense. I also want to work on a children's project; it's an untapped market," Simi said.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her

Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect

Prince David Osei

Not even witches can stop my presidential ambition - Prince David Osei

A Plus and Akosua Vee

My esteemed husband did not have any extra marital affair - A Plus' wife clarifies

Lydia Forson and Sarkodie

Sarkodie, Lydia Forson want man arrested for bragging about sex with minor