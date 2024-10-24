ADVERTISEMENT
Benedicta Gafah denies dating rumours with James Gardiner(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has addressed rumours of her alleged romantic involvement with fellow actor James Gardiner.

The rumours regarding their closeness have been circulating for some time. In an interview on Hitz FM on Thursday, 24 October 2024, Gafah firmly denied the claims.

In response to host Andy Dosty, the former Zylofon Media signee clarified that it is not her style to date colleagues in the industry, stating that she could not date the stylish Gardiner. She prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate.

“No, I haven’t dated any industry person… James and I are very good friends… I’m surprised, and I’m wondering what might have triggered this rumour,” she said.

Gafah emphasised her deliberate decision to avoid dating within the entertainment industry, adding: “I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like mixing business with pleasure. I don’t want to because in our industry, a lot happens. That’s why I don’t want to date someone in the same industry.”

She further revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone outside the entertainment sector. “My lover must be my peace, and that is what my man is because we are not in the same industry… I think it’s refreshing not dating someone from your industry,” she explained.

The actress described her partner as being supportive of her acting career and business ventures.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has refuted claims that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), dismissing the rumours that have circulated regarding her body shape.

Gafah, often scrutinised by social media users for her curvy figure, addressed the issue in a recent interview on Joy Prime's "Changes" show.

While she does not criticise those who opt for plastic surgery, Gafah stated that she has no reason to consider the procedure herself and has no plans to do so in the future.

