Benedicta Gafah denies dating rumours with James Gardiner(VIDEO)

In response to host Andy Dosty, the former Zylofon Media signee clarified that it is not her style to date colleagues in the industry, stating that she could not date the stylish Gardiner. She prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate.

“No, I haven’t dated any industry person… James and I are very good friends… I’m surprised, and I’m wondering what might have triggered this rumour,” she said.

Gafah emphasised her deliberate decision to avoid dating within the entertainment industry, adding: “I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like mixing business with pleasure. I don’t want to because in our industry, a lot happens. That’s why I don’t want to date someone in the same industry.”

She further revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone outside the entertainment sector. “My lover must be my peace, and that is what my man is because we are not in the same industry… I think it’s refreshing not dating someone from your industry,” she explained.

The actress described her partner as being supportive of her acting career and business ventures.

