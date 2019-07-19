Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM about the feature, the Dancehall act said that he is happy about all the controversies surrounding him because he believes all that played a role in landing him the feature.

“I believe they read everything about me, my controversies, things I have done, Andy if you even listen to the track, it's talking about a Lion King but the message in the song is like my story,” he said.

Further commenting on why he thinks he was chosen by Beyonce’s management, amidst how he is often trolled in Ghana as Local champion, pulse.com.gh heard him add that “ I like that title, if I wasn’t a local champion maybe Beyonce wouldn’t come and work with me because she wanted to come to Africa and she was looking for Champions in Africa and that Local Champion she needed was a guy like me”

Shatta Wale used the moment to motivate the listeners saying that “ that is why I say in there’s always grace in every disgrace …so the local champion title de3 I have taken it ” and also added that “God has done a miracle in my life”.