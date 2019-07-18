According to the Dancehall artiste, his contract with Zylofon Music has ended but he is not leaving the label. Speaking to Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, he emphasized that he considers his contract as a lifelong one.

Shatta Wale has secured a spot on Beyonce’s album, The Lion King: The Gift, as the top American singer, featured him on one of the songs on the project, which has left many fans amazed and talking.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie is a hypocrite; I don't need his congratulations - Shatta Wale

The “Gringo” singer during the interview also mentioned that he dedicates that track to Ghana’s President, H.E Nana Addo and the troubled Menzgold C.E.O, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Hear more from him in the video below.