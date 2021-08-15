"Looking through my drive and I came across this pic from 2014. This would have been my last picture taken because just 4hrs later I survived what would have been a gunshot to the head by just a few inches," she captioned a photo shared on her social media page.

Narrating her near-death experience, Bibi Bright said "my then-boyfriend picked me up from work and before I got into his car, my uncle's pastor, Pastor king who had just arrived from Dubai decided to just say a prayer for me before I left... if not anything I remember the line 'you will not die before your time".

According to the actress after she got to her then boyfriend's house, he started flexing with the registered gun by pointing it at her head.

"He jokingly pointed the gun to my head and I remember shouting that he should take it away from my head cs I don't trust my house people, he kept laughing at how am scared of guns, he took the bullet case out and pointed it at my head again, I kept telling him to please take it away from my head then He said "don't worry it has no bullet in it, see, then the gun went off !! Just a few inches from my ear.! Apparently a bullet moved up before he moved the bullet case!" she recounted.

She continued that "I remember screaming loud, don't think I have ever screamed that loud again in my life but I could not even hear myself scream because my ear was deaf from the sound of the gun".

Detailing what happened after, she said "his friends rushed to the room screaming wondering why the gun had gone off. I sat on the floor and WEPT!! I remember He was also crying but at that point, I didn't care what he was feeling because all that was playing in my head was the pastor's prayer for me.