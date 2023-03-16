Big buttocks and breasts should not be any man's priority unless he's not serious - Charlotte Oduro

Speaking in an interview, with Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm, she said men who choose to settle down with women mainly because of their physical appearance are not serious about achieving anything worthwhile.

According to her, any mature man who is knows where they are heading to in life who understands his vision and priorities will not be looking for ass and breast.

Rev. Oduro also talked about the dangers of chasing after superficial things like big ass and breast. She reminded the audience that true beauty and value come from within, and that a person's character and integrity are far more important than their physical appearance.

Rev. Charlotte added that this is the reasons why women are been forced go for because ‘small boys’ who can’t see beyond ass over building his vision.

She further stated that the notion that men are moved by what they see is deeper than what we seem to understand it and that been beautiful is an additional fact but that does not mean you are fit for marriage.

Mrs. Charlotte Oduro is an evangelist who has been educating the youth and couples on how to have a good relationship with their partner.