High Court convicts 5 Western Togoland members; they’ll be sentenced on Tuesday, March 21

The convicts were charged with four counts namely; attending meetings of a prohibited organization contrary to section 2(1)(b) of SMCD 20, making contributions to the funds of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(g) of SMCD 20, participating in the Campaign of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(d) of SMCD 20 and being a member of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(i) of SMCD 20.

Although they pleaded guilty, the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh found Ebenezer Gblorkpor (1st accused) guilty and convicted him on Counts 1, 2 and 4.

The court also found Afetorgbor Kpogo, the 2nd Accused guilty and convicted on Count 1 while the 3rd – Joseph Nyamewu, the 4th – Wisdom Kuvor and the 5th – Israel Bessah Kpexor were all found guilty and convicted on Counts 3 and 4, starrfm.com.gh reports.

It is reported that other sets of accused persons have their cases in relation to the same matter pending in the court.

Reports say the convicts may face punishment between a fine and a maximum of five years in prison.

The Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) was an offshoot of the Homeland Study Group which was formed to push for the secession of the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana.

In September 2020, the group blocked the Aveyime road from Accra and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations.

It was also alleged to have used weapons to overpower the police, freed inmates and stole arms and ammunition including 13 AK-47 assault rifles, 2 pistols, 5 pump action guns and a police patrol vehicle.