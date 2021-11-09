The outspoken host fails to see the reason why Ghanaians support ladies who come out to say a major man has slept with them because the purported big men didn't drive them home.
'Big men will eat you for free if you are not wise' - Captain Smart advises ladies (WATCH)
Award-winning Ghanaian radio and TV telecaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, prominently called Captain Smart, is encouraging Ghanaian ladies to be smart, else the rich and compelling men in the nation will lay down with them for nothing.
He uncovered that there are some radio and TV female presenters in Ghana who pimp women to big men. At the point when the issues become public, these female presenters examine them finally.
Chief Smart tossed inconspicuously shots at a female TV presenter who works with one of the TV stations, who he says has just a car. He added that her number plate matches another person in the country.
He said men are not woods and that is the thing that the women ought to comprehend and quit regretting when a major man lays down with them.
“Let me tell Ghanaian ladies something if you allow yourself for a big man to sleep with you, he has done it for free. Sometimes we encourage stupidity in this country a lot," he said.
"A girl will wake up one day and tell us a big man has slept with me, stupid, did he ask you to come? It is most of these female radio and television presenters who link the ladies to the big men."
"They will speak about the issue the most on their TV station with only a car. Your car number is the same as someones. Men don’t eat woods, we have to make you understand," he added.
Captain Smart was speaking on Onua TV’s “Biribi Gyegyewo Wo” show followed closely by Pulse.com.gh.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh