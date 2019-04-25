Harvard University is one of the oldest institutions for tertiary education in the United States, which its influence, wealth, history and famous alumni, have it as one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Now, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, can at least pride herself as one of the notable Harvard students because according to a report by TMZ, she has been accepted by the Harvard Business School to take some courses online.

The reality star received her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics, where its students will be taught how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.

Reacting to her admission into the school, Chyna to TMZ that "where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."

Have a look at Chyna’s admission letter below and either get motivated or congratulate her for this her next move.