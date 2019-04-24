According to some reports, which were carved out from a live video chat Shatta Wale had with Efia Odo on Instagram, the dancehall act jovially mentioned that the actress is an ex-girlfriend, to his murdered friend.

The TV and Radio personality in a series of videos have denied the rumours but she keeps facing more, which she couldn’t take any longer, therefore decided to take a break from Instagram.

However, in some other social media posts pulse.com.gh has seen, Efia Odo shared some worrying signs of depression and in one of them she said: “Dear Death, I’m Ready”.

The actress’ posts are alarming and pulse.com.gh will encourage anyone who can reach Efia personally to contact her, as we also hope to see her come out stronger from whichever dark moments she may have found herself.

The actress' social media pages have been deactivated before we could screen grab some of her worrying posts but see one below from her snap chat account causing fear and panic among her fans.