Junior US wasreportedly shot dead in his U.S apartment, Thursday night before Good Friday, in a mysterious manner which broke the heart of many.

Junior, who was also nursing a music career, was a close friend of Shatta Wale, who also took to social media to express how broken hearted the sad news caused him.

A day after news of his murder broke, the dancehall singer joined Efia Odo during a live video chat, where both parties disclosed that Junior was a mutual friend to them. However, Shatta passed a comment that the actress once dated his late friend.

Reacting to how Shatta’s revelation attracted some headlines, Efia Odo debunked the reports saying that she never dated the late singer and that Shatta Wale’s comment was a jovial one.

However, Archipalogo, a popular social media commentator, who is known as a close buddy to Junior has dropped a comment online to further confirm that Efia had a sexual affair with Junior.

“He told me, he paid her and chop her,” he wrote. Those Called Celebs, an Instagram gossip blog, known for its notoriety, also made similar claims stating that Junior banged Efia and gave her $2000.

Those Called Celebs further alleged that Junior after banging Efia and passed her to the "Gringo" singer in a post which the caption described them as "shameful threesome beings"

Defiant Efia, in series of videos constantly denied the allegations saying the stories are only being concocted by those broadcasting it, solely for attention seeking agenda to their platforms.

The Kwese TV presenter, on Tuesday morning, shared a post to express her sadness over how her name is being dragged in the mud over the untrue stories. However, after some few minutes after Efia’s post, pulse.com.gh has noticed that her account has now been deactivated.

In some videos shared on Efia Odo's snapchat account, speaking close from her tears, she has announced she is taking a break from social media because she is tired of the negatives story about her which will change if she dies.

See some screenshots of her back and forth with bloggers online and share your thoughts with us. Can Efia take a long break from social media over these allegations or is it the best move right now?