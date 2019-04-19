Known in the showbiz circles as Junior US, the businessman and musician was fatally shot in his home in the States – a few hours after showing off a stack of cash on his SnapChat story.

Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame confirmed his shocking death to Pulse.com.gh on Friday, April 19.

“He was found dead in his home last night. His sister was on night shift and came home to find his lifeless body,” Ahkan told Pulse.com.gh. “He celebrates his birthday tomorrow and as such we wanted to release his collaboration with Medikal and myself today to mark the birthday.”

According to Ahkan, Junior US had no qualms with anyone but suspects robber(s). He linked the death to his latest SnapChat story saying, it might have attracted the killer(s).

Junior US, who owns EMG Records imprint and manages Ghanaian-US football star Derrick Jones, has been in the music business for quite long. He was spotted with Shatta Wale in the States a few weeks ago.

He has worked with Kobby of Wutah fame and Ahkan, and his latest work is with “Omo Ada” hitmaker, Medikal.

Last year, he was spotted hanging out with US rapper Meek Mill, Nigerian singer Patoranking and Grammy Awards nominees; Desiigner, Rick Ross and Fabolous.

He was recently in the news over Showboy’s criminal issue.