Gifty posed before the cameras and displayed natural beauty without wearing any make-up and a wig.

Female footballers are perceived to lack beauty and are mostly manly in physique, but Gifty Ayew Asare has proved people wrong after she shared her stunning photos without make-up and wig.

Gifty Ayew Asare who is a former player of North Oklahoma Star and currently a member of the senior female national football team of Ghana the Black Queens.

In order news actors and actresses were in full attendance at the one-week commemoration of the wife of their fellow actor Eddie Nartey.

Some of the notable personalities spotted were Gloria Sarfo and Jackie Appiah

Eddie Nartey’s wife Vida Danso passed away on 25th January 2021 after battling with illness.

Her one-week commemoration was held in Accra on Saturday 13th February 2021.