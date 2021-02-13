Ghana are scheduled to take on the Bafana Bafana in round five of the qualifiers before tackling Sao Tome and Principe in the final qualifier.

The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.

The team will later be joined by other foreign based players for the two qualifiers. These players are to report to the M Plaza Hotel in Accra at 10am on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)