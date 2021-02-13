Pulse Ghana has compiled the meetings between Algerian clubs and Ghanaian outfits ahead of Kotoko’s encounter against fellow former African champions AS Setif in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak remain the only Ghanaian club to have knocked an Algerian side on a home and away basis in the fourteen occasions they have faced off in the knockout stage of Africa inter-club competitions.

Hearts lost 2-1 in Algeria against USK Algiers before they edged out their opponents 2-0 in Accra to progress to the next stage of the Cup Winners Cup in 1982.

Asante Kotoko who are the subject in question here have failed to progress past an Algerian opponent in all five times they have come across that hurdle.

Head to head (Ghanaian clubs vs Algerian clubs)

Total = 34

Ck Wins for Ghanaian clubs = 10

Wins for Algerian clubs = 17

Draws = 7

Meetings in Ghana

Total = 17

Wins for Ghanaian clubs = 10

Wins for Algerian clubs = 2

Draws = 5

Meetings between Ghanaian and Algerian clubs in the knockout stage

Total = 14

Knockouts for Ghanaian clubs = 1

Knockouts for Algerian clubs = 13

Below is the breakdown of the head-to-head encounters between Ghanaian and Algerian clubs

Cup Winners Cup

1980

Quarter finals

Wise 1–1 MA Hussein Dey

MA Hussein Dey 4-1 Eleven Wise

1982

Cup Winners Cup

USK Algiers 2-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts 2-0 USK Algiers

1990

Champions' Cup

Semifinals

Asante Kotoko Gha 1-0 JS Kabylie Alg

JS Kabylie Alg 2-0 Asante Kotoko Gha

1993

CAF Cup

Second Round

Hearts of Oak Gha 3-2 USM El Harrach Alg

USM El Harrach Alg 3-2 Hearts of Oak Gha (6-5p)

1995

Quarter-finals

JSK 3-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak 2-1 JSK

1997

CAF Cup

Second Round (May 3 and 17)

Asante Kotoko

Gha 1-1 USM Aïn Beida Alg

USM Aïn Beida Alg 3-1 Asante Kotoko Gha

1998

Second Round (Apr 24-26 and May 8-10)

Ghapoha Gha 0-1 USM Alger Alg

USM Alger (Alg) 2-0 Ghapoha Gha

2004

CAF Champions League

1/8

USM Alger

Alg 2-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha

Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 2-0 USM Alger Alg (1-3p)

2006

Champions' Cup

Champions' League

Group A

Jul 16: JS Kabylie-Asante Kotoko 1-0

Sep 9: Asante Kotoko-JS Kabylie 2-1

2008

CAF Champions League

1/16 Finals (Mar 23 and Apr 6)

JS Kabylie Alg 3-0 AshantiGold Gha

AshantiGold Gha 0-0 JS Kabylie Alg

2008

Confederation Cup

Group B

Sep 13: Asante Kotoko 3-1 JS Kabylie 3-1

Sep 21: JS Kabylie 2-0 Asante Kotoko 2-0

2013

CAF Champions League

First Round

(Mar 15 and Apr 7)

JSM Béjaïa Alg 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha

Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 1-1 JSM Béjaïa Alg

2015

CAF Champions League

First Round

(Mar 14 and Apr 5)

MC El Eulma (Alg) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha

Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 1-2 MC El Eulma (Alg)

2016

Champions' League

Preliminary Round

(Feb 14 and 28)

AshantiGold SC (Obuasi) Gha 1-0 MO Béjaïa

MO Béjaïa 3-1 AshGold (Alg)

2016

Group stage

Jun 29: Medeama SC-MO Béjaļa 0-0

Aug 23: MO Béjaļa-Medeama SC 1-0

2017

First Round

Bechem United Gha (Alg) 2-1 MC Alger Alg

MC Alger (Alg) 4-1 Bechem United Gha

2018

Second Round

(Mar 7 and 18)

Aduana Stars 1-0 Gha ES Sétif

ES Sétif (Alg) 4-0 Aduana Stars Gha