Pulse Ghana has compiled the meetings between Algerian clubs and Ghanaian outfits ahead of Kotoko’s encounter against fellow former African champions AS Setif in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Accra Hearts of Oak remain the only Ghanaian club to have knocked an Algerian side on a home and away basis in the fourteen occasions they have faced off in the knockout stage of Africa inter-club competitions.
Hearts lost 2-1 in Algeria against USK Algiers before they edged out their opponents 2-0 in Accra to progress to the next stage of the Cup Winners Cup in 1982.
Asante Kotoko who are the subject in question here have failed to progress past an Algerian opponent in all five times they have come across that hurdle.
Head to head (Ghanaian clubs vs Algerian clubs)
Total = 34
Ck Wins for Ghanaian clubs = 10
Wins for Algerian clubs = 17
Draws = 7
Meetings in Ghana
Total = 17
Wins for Ghanaian clubs = 10
Wins for Algerian clubs = 2
Draws = 5
Meetings between Ghanaian and Algerian clubs in the knockout stage
Total = 14
Knockouts for Ghanaian clubs = 1
Knockouts for Algerian clubs = 13
Below is the breakdown of the head-to-head encounters between Ghanaian and Algerian clubs
Cup Winners Cup
1980
Quarter finals
Wise 1–1 MA Hussein Dey
MA Hussein Dey 4-1 Eleven Wise
1982
Cup Winners Cup
USK Algiers 2-1 Hearts of Oak
Hearts 2-0 USK Algiers
1990
Champions' Cup
Semifinals
Asante Kotoko Gha 1-0 JS Kabylie Alg
JS Kabylie Alg 2-0 Asante Kotoko Gha
1993
CAF Cup
Second Round
Hearts of Oak Gha 3-2 USM El Harrach Alg
USM El Harrach Alg 3-2 Hearts of Oak Gha (6-5p)
1995
Quarter-finals
JSK 3-1 Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak 2-1 JSK
1997
CAF Cup
Second Round (May 3 and 17)
Asante Kotoko
Gha 1-1 USM Aïn Beida Alg
USM Aïn Beida Alg 3-1 Asante Kotoko Gha
1998
Second Round (Apr 24-26 and May 8-10)
Ghapoha Gha 0-1 USM Alger Alg
USM Alger (Alg) 2-0 Ghapoha Gha
2004
CAF Champions League
1/8
USM Alger
Alg 2-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha
Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 2-0 USM Alger Alg (1-3p)
2006
Champions' Cup
Champions' League
Group A
Jul 16: JS Kabylie-Asante Kotoko 1-0
Sep 9: Asante Kotoko-JS Kabylie 2-1
2008
CAF Champions League
1/16 Finals (Mar 23 and Apr 6)
JS Kabylie Alg 3-0 AshantiGold Gha
AshantiGold Gha 0-0 JS Kabylie Alg
2008
Confederation Cup
Group B
Sep 13: Asante Kotoko 3-1 JS Kabylie 3-1
Sep 21: JS Kabylie 2-0 Asante Kotoko 2-0
2013
CAF Champions League
First Round
(Mar 15 and Apr 7)
JSM Béjaïa Alg 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha
Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 1-1 JSM Béjaïa Alg
2015
CAF Champions League
First Round
(Mar 14 and Apr 5)
MC El Eulma (Alg) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha
Asante Kotoko (Kumasi) Gha 1-2 MC El Eulma (Alg)
2016
Champions' League
Preliminary Round
(Feb 14 and 28)
AshantiGold SC (Obuasi) Gha 1-0 MO Béjaïa
MO Béjaïa 3-1 AshGold (Alg)
2016
Group stage
Jun 29: Medeama SC-MO Béjaļa 0-0
Aug 23: MO Béjaļa-Medeama SC 1-0
2017
First Round
Bechem United Gha (Alg) 2-1 MC Alger Alg
MC Alger (Alg) 4-1 Bechem United Gha
2018
Second Round
(Mar 7 and 18)
Aduana Stars 1-0 Gha ES Sétif
ES Sétif (Alg) 4-0 Aduana Stars Gha