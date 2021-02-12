Asante Kotoko will take on their Algerian counterparts on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off.

Asante Kotoko have struggled against clubs from Algeria, with the Kumasi giants having failed to knockout out an opposition from Algeria in CAF inter-clubs competitions.

Mas Ud-Dramani, currently a first-team coach at Danish side Norsdjaelland said the game is going to be tough for the two sides.

Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM from his base in Denmark with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “Setif is very consistent in the league this season. They are on top of the league and have lost just one game. They (Setif) are an active and dynamic side and these are two active teams in their right rhythm coming to face each other.”

“Kotoko should be mindful of how they try to play behind the lines. They (Setif) want to play and definitely, it gives Kotoko a chance to also exploit them at the back. Another area Kotoko can exploit is their defensive set-pieces.”

Didi Dramani added that the game is going to be difficult for the two sides and the two teams are currently in form judging from their league performances as Asante Kotoko and Setif are occupying the first spot in their respective leagues.