'I was 19 just 2 years ago and people don't want to see my mistakes any more' - Blacko

The Ghanaian rapper shed light on how he jumped into the music scene at 19 in an interview with Larry Madowo on CNN.

Opening up about growing up in the limelight, Blacko said that being in the limelight as a 19-year-old some two years ago has been tough.

"People do not want to see you make mistakes no more. It is hard. I am like the leading actor in my life only. So, I try to do what is best for me," he said in the interview.

He also noted that only his family and those around him knew he could sing, and being in the limelight on an international level surprised him.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker noted that he is blown away by how people know his music whenever he travels overseas.

He said that a month after his first album, The Villain I Never Was, was released, he performed in London, and the fans sang his songs A-Z. Sharing what inspires his craft, he said

"My feelings are my art. When I am crying, I make music. When I am happy, I make music. When I am confused, I make music."

Black Sheirf came into the limelight in 2021 with his song 'First Sermon' which he released that May. This was followed up with the 'Second Sermon' in July.

His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single 'Kwaku the Traveller' which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.