Black Sherif to headline maiden Afro Nation Nigeria concert

This year's Afronation festival is scheduled for December 19th and 20th, and it's a big deal because it's the first time the festival will be held in Nigeria, following two successful editions in Ghana.

The festival happening at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, with a star-studded lineup, promises two days of unforgettable music and culture.

Black Sherif, will be sharing the stage with some big names in African music like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, and Seyi Vibes. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone attending.