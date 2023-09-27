The festival recently revealed its artist lineup for the third edition, and Black Sherif is one of the headline performers.
Black Sherif to headline maiden Afro Nation Nigeria concert
Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts for the much-anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria concert scheduled for December 19th and 20th, 2023.
Recommended articles
This year's Afronation festival is scheduled for December 19th and 20th, and it's a big deal because it's the first time the festival will be held in Nigeria, following two successful editions in Ghana.
The festival happening at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, with a star-studded lineup, promises two days of unforgettable music and culture.
Black Sherif, will be sharing the stage with some big names in African music like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, and Seyi Vibes. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone attending.
Afronation is known for celebrating African music and culture in a grand way. Every year, it draws music lovers from all over, providing a unique platform for artists to showcase their incredible talents.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh