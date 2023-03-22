The 2023 January concert that saw the likes of T Pain, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M. anifest mounting the stage to thrill fans.
Blackstar Line Festival is the biggest concert in Ghana's history - Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper is grateful for the experience Ghana gave him and his crew to stage the Black Star Line Festival in Accra.
Speaking about the success of the show, Chance The Rapper during an interview with Jimmy Fallon said Blackstar Line Festival was the biggest concert in Ghana's history.
"It was very successful, the Black Star Line Fest was magical," he said. Talking about the turnout, Chance continued that "52,000 people showed up". The rapper added that "the largest concert in the history of Ghana ".
In an excerpt of the interview below, the American rapper revealed that his team is now hoping to take the festival to Jamaica.
"I am actually looking to do it again in January, myself and Vic Mensa, looking to do it again, we are actually thinking about hosting the next one in Kingstone in Jamaica. We are still working it out in our head and we love the city of Accra, Ghana and West Africa as a whole and we want to just continue to create community spaces and not make it such like stagnant thing so we are just looking any country that wants to host us " he told the host.
