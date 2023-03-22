Blackstar Line Festival is the biggest concert in Ghana's history - Chance The Rapper

"I am actually looking to do it again in January, myself and Vic Mensa, looking to do it again, we are actually thinking about hosting the next one in Kingstone in Jamaica. We are still working it out in our head and we love the city of Accra, Ghana and West Africa as a whole and we want to just continue to create community spaces and not make it such like stagnant thing so we are just looking any country that wants to host us " he told the host.