Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

Selorm Tali

Veteran reggae artist and media personality Blakk Rasta has voiced his concerns over Olivetheboy's recent performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch, which took place on August 12, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Olivetheboy captivated the audience with his energetic performance of the hit song "Goodsin" during the political event. However, he later clarified in an interview that his appearance was purely professional and not an endorsement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The artist stressed that he is open to performing for any political party if hired, as his primary focus is on his music career and earning a living.

"When your fans show up in large numbers, what message are you sending them?" Blakk Rasta questioned. He expressed discomfort with the idea of musicians distancing themselves from the political nature of such events by claiming they are merely fulfilling a professional obligation. "I don’t like it when musicians say, 'Yes, it was a political event, but I was hired professionally to perform and that’s all,'" he added.

Blakk Rasta also challenged the notion of accepting gigs solely for financial reasons, urging Olivetheboy to consider the potential consequences of his actions. "If you were paid to do something harmful, would you still do it because it's professional? Is it just about the money, or do you consider the aftermath? We need to be cautious," he warned.

He advised Olivetheboy to be mindful of how such appearances could impact his fanbase, which includes supporters of various political parties.

"If you want a long-term music career, remember that your fans come from all political backgrounds: NDC, NPP, and others. Appearing on one platform can be perceived as an endorsement," Blakk Rasta concluded.

