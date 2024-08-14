Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

The artist stressed that he is open to performing for any political party if hired, as his primary focus is on his music career and earning a living.

Despite this explanation, Blakk Rasta expressed his concerns on the Black Pot segment on 3FM on August 13, 2024. He argued that musicians like Olivetheboy wield significant influence over their fans, who might misinterpret their presence at political events as an endorsement of the party involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When your fans show up in large numbers, what message are you sending them?" Blakk Rasta questioned. He expressed discomfort with the idea of musicians distancing themselves from the political nature of such events by claiming they are merely fulfilling a professional obligation. "I don’t like it when musicians say, 'Yes, it was a political event, but I was hired professionally to perform and that’s all,'" he added.

Blakk Rasta also challenged the notion of accepting gigs solely for financial reasons, urging Olivetheboy to consider the potential consequences of his actions. "If you were paid to do something harmful, would you still do it because it's professional? Is it just about the money, or do you consider the aftermath? We need to be cautious," he warned.

He advised Olivetheboy to be mindful of how such appearances could impact his fanbase, which includes supporters of various political parties.