It’s strictly business, not an endorsement - Olivetheboy on his NDC Performance

In an interview on Okay FM, the singer emphasised that his performance was not an endorsement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Olivetheboy explained that he received an invitation to perform from Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Mahama, and viewed the opportunity as a business engagement.

“I was hired to perform, just like I am billed at Afrochella or any other event. My performance is not tied to any political endorsement,” he stated.

The artiste further expressed his apolitical stance, saying, “If the NPP calls me today, I will perform. If the CPP comes tomorrow, I will still go and perform. I have friends from all political parties, and if I have been hired to perform, I surely will.”

Addressing the critics, Olivetheboy noted that while some may question his decision, his loyal fans understand that his focus is on his career and the need to make a living.

“I see all the critics and I don’t even bother myself to respond; my fans will do that for me. I also have fans who know it’s purely business because I need to make some money,” he concluded.

The singer performed at the much-anticipated NDC Youth Manifesto launch, which took place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on August 12, 2024.

While the event was centred around political discourse, the electrifying performance by Olivetheboy captured the attention of many and sparked intense reactions across social media platforms.

The young artist, whose real name is Joel Ofori Bonsu, took to the stage with his signature blend of Afrobeat and Highlife, delivering a performance that was highly impressive.

Olivetheboy, as always, did not disappoint, performing some of his most popular hits. The crowd’s energy was palpable, with attendees singing along and waving flags in support of the NDC’s youth agenda.