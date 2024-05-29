Blakk Rasta slams Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for boldly flaunting Freemason regalia

Blakk Rasta believes that, despite the Asantehene's membership in the fraternal organization, he should wear traditional attire while allowing other members to wear the Freemason suits, thus preserving the kingdom's reputation.

He advised those close to Otumfuo to discourage him from wearing Freemason suits or any non-traditional attire at public events.

“Why should you dress in a suit, let alone a Freemason suit? You being the king of the Ashanti kingdom is not a joke. Freemason is a powerful ancient entity. Do we know what it means to say you would dress in a Freemason suit? I think it's a disgrace. I'm not happy about this as a Pan-Africanist, a man who loves the culture of our great ancestors," Blakk Rasta said during the UrbanBlend show on 3FM.

He continued, “I think Asante people should start speaking with Otumfuo about this. I wouldn't even have too much of a problem if you had worn your Kente and in your palanquin. Let the other Freemasons wear their Freemason garments.”

Blakk Rasta's comments followed Asantehene's revelation that he had been a Freemason for 25 years, coinciding with his tenure on the Golden Stool. On May 25, 2024, Freemasons from Ghana, West Africa, and beyond convened to honour Otumfuo's 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

The gathering was a tribute to the monarch, known in the Grand Lodge as Most Worshipful Bro Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marking his dual 25th anniversary as both an Asantehene and a Freemason.

During his speech, Otumfuo, the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, reflected on his association with Freemasonry. "Twenty-five years ago, my initiation into Freemasonry took place. Joining any society or club naturally leads one to contemplate the potential benefits or limitations," he stated.

Freemasonry is a fraternal organization with roots in the stonemason guilds of the 16th and 17th centuries, formalized with the establishment of the Grand Lodge of England in 1717. It is known for its use of rituals, symbols like the square and compass, and its emphasis on moral and ethical teachings, charity, and brotherhood. Though not a religion, Freemasonry requires a belief in a Supreme Being.

However, Freemasonry has faced various concerns and criticisms. Its secrecy has led to suspicion and theories, with some religious groups criticizing it for being incompatible with their doctrines.

There are fears of undue political influence and corruption due to Masonic connections. Additionally, some theories often depict it as a shadowy organization with significant global influence. Lastly, its historical male dominance and perceived lack of diversity have also been points of contention.

Despite these concerns, supporters argue that Freemasonry promotes personal development, ethical behaviour, and charitable work.