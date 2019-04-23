The actress who has been very vocal in recent times over Ghana’s slow pace of development made the comments after her visit to the Volta Region last week, where she premiered her latest movie.

“By the way, VOLTA REGION, I am shocked!!!! After all your strong votes and numbers, your major road network from Akosombo to Ho is terrible, one can easily die on this road! I can't believe it, we swerved potholes like playing football.” Yvonne tweeted.

In reacting to Miss Nelson’s tweet, pulse.com.gh has seen a post by MzBel who explained that the roads are only deteriorating because the current government has failed to perform maintenance work on the roads.

“I mean no harm whatsoever but Obaa what u don't know is that roads not maintained for 2 years will deteriorate. The current government has not worked on that road for two and a half years. Let's put politics aside and speak as Ghanaians!” MzBel wrote.

See her post below and share your thoughts with us.