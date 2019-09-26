The “Dondo” hitmaker on Thursday, September 26, in a desperate move to promote his latest song “Wo Tw3” featuring Pappy Kojo, shared a porn video on his Instagram.

Despite being bashed by fans and asked to take down the post, he has refused. The post has been up for the past six hours.

Reacting to the comments under the post, Reggie claims he sees nothing wrong with the act, adding that it’s an ‘artistic interpretation’ of the concept of the song.

According to him, pornography on the open platform is better than “chocked gutters or dead bodies displayed in newspapers.”

He wrote: “Mother earth huh! She is a woman and gave birth to all! We all come from here!! (we men bin tryna go back thru here tho) dunno why the female genitalia never offends me tho! I find it beautiful actually! I suspect this is an artistic interpretation of the above mentioned but to each dema own! Love track tho! Kwaw made me look…comments hilarious tho!! I wud rather this than open gutters chocked with filth or newpaper graphic pix of dead people and accident scenes in newspapers! Then again i am different from u hehehehehe (watch sum chimps come after me like I give a funk)”.

Reggie Rockstone’s comment comes as a shock because for someone who is familiar with social media and definitely aware its community rules, it paints a different picture about his brand and personality.

For a platform that is opened to even minors, Kwaw Kese was wrong to share it. And Reggie, who is considered a legend and older than Kwaw, and a father, he was blind enough to boldly chastise the desperate rapper.