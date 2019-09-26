After his 2019 hit song “Dondo” dropped from charts, he has adopted a new promotion strategy for his heavily profane single.

On Thursday, September 26, he broke Instagram’s Community Guidelines on ‘nudity or pornography’ by sharing an IG TV video which shows a woman’s private part.

He ignorantly captioned: “Kwaw Kese and Pappy Kojo on this one called #WoTw3 now playing on all music platforms worldwide”.

Most of his fans, obviously not pleased with the post, asked him to take it down but he refused.

And after a couple of them reported, Instagram claimed it doesn’t breach their policies on nudity or pornography.

“How can you this kwawkese was it because of hit song? LIKE ALL THIS YOU ARE STILL COMPARING YOUR SELF TO SHATTA…PLS COME AND DELETE THIS SHIT FROM YOUR PAGE WAI OPANIN KWAW” Instagram user decent_addai wrote.

Another user obaapaakos said: “Really this song shouldnt be played on air. Doesnt he have kids? I dont get some of these artists”.

“Kwaw kese is a disgrace ...kwasia bi .....he should be ashamed of tarning the swedru and fanti nation .....kwaw kese you are a fool....the media might hype this stupidity..... But I know u are on drugs kwasia bi ......aboa”, blanco_gh blasted him.

“Nkwaseasɛm. Disgusting content for the youth's minds. Smh gyimi paa”, onyxgainz said.