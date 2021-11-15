Albert is on top of trends on social media after his audition at GHONe TV’s Next TV Star turned into a payback time for Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and her cohorts.
Blogger loses his job amid Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah brouhaha
Blogger Bongo Ideas, also known as Journalist Albert, has been fired by his employer at GHBase amid the heated conversation about how he went at Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others on Twitter.
Even though Abert has apologised for bullying them, he has lost his job at GHBase.
According to the owner of GHBase, Chris Handler, Albert was fired due to his failure to meet his monthly targets. He adds that Albert has been seeking job opportunities elsewhere.
“Ghbase has relieved Journalist Albert of his services and we want to state that, it’s not because of his issue with Nana Aba Anamoah and the other ladies,” he stated in a Facebook post on Monday, November 15.
The statement continued: “We just had to let him go, because of some messages he had sent to Kwadwo Sheldon weeks ago. I’m one person, that does not stand in the way of any worker looking for other opportunities elsewhere and frictional unemployment is a normal thing in our world but that doesn’t mean you should under perform at your current job.”
He further stated that Albert would have secured his job; however, all his attempts to correct his wrongs proved futile. And for this reason, he had to go.
“There were discussions about meeting agreed targets and I thought we had reached a resolution but I was wrong--Someone was obviously not happy. I’ve come to the realisation that, there was no remorse in the apology he made at the time and would have still left if things had succeeded with Sheldon.”
“I do not want any employee to feel like I’m sitting on their freedom---I like freedom myself, main reason why I settled for a career in ‘Netpreneurship’ so I can work from anywhere in the world with just a smart phone or laptop with internet access,” he concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh